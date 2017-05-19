Large mail theft operation busted by deputies in Santa Clarita [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo credit: LA County Sheriff's Department Local News Large mail theft operation busted by deputies in Santa Clarita Mail thieves in the Santa Clarita area have been stopped thanks to a tip from an alert resident.

This is what sheriff's deputies found when they pulled an SUV over near the Magic Mountain Parkway onramp. It was packed with mail and packages taken from multiple mailboxes in the Santa Clarita Valley.

A resident called the LA County Sheriff's station about 4:30am Thursday morning.

The caller said he saw three people in hoodies acting suspiciously, removing mail from a community mailbox.

One of the suspects was hiding on the floor of the vehicle under piles of mail.

Deputies arrested two men and a woman who live in the San Fernando Valley.

