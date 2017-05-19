Super hero or evil villain? Video catches mystery man on a mission Local News Super hero or evil villain? Video catches mystery man on a mission Residents of a leafy neighborhood in Woodland Hills woke up to find dozens of pamphlets taped to mailboxes or tucked into the handle of their cars. But who left them there?

When Danielle Fairlee spotted a pamphlet on her car, she checked her security camera to see when and who left it there.

The 'when’ was about 4:30am Friday morning. The who? She can’t figure that one out, but she was surprised to see that the man seemed outer-worldly.

His walk was stiff, like a robot, his feet and body glowed and on top of his head, there seemed to be a flashing light.

Danielle posted her security video on Facebook and called him a “Tron-lookin dude.” She told me, “I showed the video to my kids and they said, ‘wow, Mom. He looks like a video game.’”

She has a security camera because of reports of “knock-knock" burglars nearby. She was happy to see that the guy wasn’t up to no good. In fact, perhaps, quite the contrary.

The pamphlet he left everywhere is entitled, “Are You Good Enough to Go to Heaven?”. It’s published by Living Waters publication. I talked to the man who prints them. Ray Comfort told me, he prints up 200-million of the pamphlets maybe more.

He told me, he gives them away, so he never knows how they get distributed. However, when I mentioned that a strange, glowing man was captured on security camera in the dead of night; he had an "a-ha moment".

Apparently, Comfort had given a speech in Burbank where a woman approached him and said, that her father liked to go out and pass out Comfort’s pamphlets. She then told him that he liked to wear reflective clothing when he goes out at night.

Whoever that man is; he might be good enough to go to Heaven...but apparently, he’s also smart enough to wear something to protect himself.

What do they say? God helps those, who help themselves?

