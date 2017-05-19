Move over, beach volleyball: Beach tennis is taking over the sand

By: Sandra Endo

Posted:May 19 2017 11:19AM PDT

Updated:May 19 2017 11:33AM PDT

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (FOX 11) - Sun, sand, smash! Beach tennis is gaining popularity around the world.

The rules are a little more lenient than traditional tennis, and its addictive nature is making more and more people want to get onto the sand with a racket in hand.

"It's four times easier than beach volleyball or regular tennis," said Donny Young, head of the Beach Tennis Association. "You get an instant rally without the ball going out of court and chasing it. It's instant gratification."

The relatively new sport emerging in the states has been played internationally for decades, and there's a push to make it an Olympic sport. 

To learn more, visit beachtennisassociation.net

