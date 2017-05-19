Tommy the Clown celebrates 25 years of dancing to make a difference in LA community [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo: Instagram / @ginasilvaworld Local News Tommy the Clown celebrates 25 years of dancing to make a difference in LA community Some 25 years ago, Tommy left a job he hated to became a clown. He became so popular in the Los Angeles community that he decided to create opportunities for inner city kids to get into dancing.

The idea was simple. If kids are involved in dancing and performing, they won’t get involved in drugs or gangs.

The kids who perform with Tommy have to get good grades in school and be role models to other children in the community.

On May 20, Tommy the Clown will be honored during a 25 Years in the Community Anniversary party at USC’s Galen Center.

On Monday, he came to our studio and spoke more about the party with Christine Devine:

