Traffic nightmare expected this weekend in Pasadena with multiple big events planned Local News Traffic nightmare expected this weekend in Pasadena with multiple big events planned If you live in Pasadena or are planning to visit this weekend, expect some traffic delays.

Several big events are scheduled, including two sold-out U2 concerts at the Rose Bowl, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) open house and the last leg of cycling's Amgen Tour of California, which are expected to draw thousands of people on Saturday and Sunday.

During the concerts May 20-21, parking lots open at 2:30 p.m., stadium doors open at 5 p.m. and opening act The Lumineers take the stage at 6:30 p.m. You can find parking, directions bag policy information and more here.

For the annual JPL open house, which is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20-21, all tickets are sold out. You can find maps and other FAQ questions here.

The seven-stage 583-mile race, which began Sunday in Sacramento, ends Saturday in Pasadena. You can find road maps and street closures during the race here.

Caltrans also has an online map which allows drivers to see freeway conditions that may not be available on all apps or GPS navigation systems, according to the city of Pasadena.

Read the full statement about the busy weekend in Pasadena here.

