15-year-old boy struck and killed by vehicle in Lancaster Local News 15-year-old boy struck and killed by vehicle in Lancaster A 15-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle whose driver had swerved to avoid crashing into a pair of stopped vehicles in Lancaster, and the driver was injured, authorities said Friday.

The two vehicles the driver swerved to avoid were stopped to allow the rest of the boy's family to cross the street, said Lt. Dan Nagelmann of the Lancaster Sheriff's Station. The crash happened at 10 p.m. Thursday on Avenue L just west of 32nd Street West, he said.

The family of four was crossing outside a crosswalk and the boy had gone ahead while the rest of his family members waited on a median to cross Avenue L, Nagelmann said.

The boy was standing next to a fence when he was struck, and the driver suffered moderate injuries when the vehicle rolled a few times, according to Nagelmann. The boy and the driver, a man in his 30s, were taken to hospitals, where the boy was pronounced dead, he said.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, Nagelmann said.

