Suspect arrested in N. Hollywood puppy theft; pup found safe A woman suspected of stealing a puppy from a North Hollywood pet rescue was located in Sacramento, already in jail for an arrest of a stolen van out of Van Nuys, Los Angeles police said.

The suspect was identified as Victoria McCollum, 33.

She was caught on camera April 24 at the Birdhouse Doghouse Rescue Foundation. While looking at the rescue dogs and cats up for adoption, police said she went into a side door marked "employees only," walked to the cage of a Yorkshire Terrier that was nursing her two puppies, grabbed one of them and stormed off.

After seeing her image, a viewer called in a tip leading the Los Angeles Police Department to her identity. The LAPD said McCollum was already in jail in Sacramento where she was found driving a stolen van out of Van Nuys.

The puppy was found inside the stolen van, police said.

Police said McCollum had several warrants out for her arrest.

“We’re dealing with an individual that has a lengthy criminal history, including accessory to murder, burglary, grand theft auto, receiving stolen property and other crimes,” LAPD Capt. Aaron Ponce told FOX 11.

Police are now working to reunite the puppy with its owner in Los Angeles.

