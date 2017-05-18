Local company designed barricades that potentially saved lives in Times Square Local News Local company designed barricades that potentially saved lives in Times Square A DUI driver killed one and nearly two dozen injured in Times Square Thursday morning.



- A DUI driver killed one and nearly two dozen injured in Times Square Thursday morning.



Calpipe Security Bollards, is the Compton company that designed the barriers installed in Times Square last year.



"We pinpointed the location where they were most vulnerable," said Bollards Department Manager Carlos Gonzalez.



They say they worked with the City of New York and NYPD to determine exactly what they would look like. They custom design all bollards based on the demands of the location.



CalPipe started making bollards about 15 years ago, but said in just the last few years, business ...began booming.



"We've noticed an increase in terror attacks where vehicles are used as a primary weapon," said Gonzalez.



But the bollards are not just there to stop terrorists.



"DUI's, inexperienced drivers, elderly drivers, distracted drivers which is become a more common occurrence while you're texting and driving," said Gonzalez.

