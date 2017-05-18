SWAT rescues two dozen dogs, four cats in Marijuana grow operation raid

PHELAN, Calif. (FOX 11) - Nearly two dozen dogs and four cats are confiscated after a SWAT raid in the San Bernardino County community of Phelan.
Police during the investigation found a large marijuana grow operation and two stolen cars.
All the confiscated animals were taken to the local animal shelter for medical checks.
No word on how many - if any arrests.
Portions of this video are for restricted use in the Los Angeles area.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.