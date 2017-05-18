SWAT rescues two dozen dogs, four cats in Marijuana grow operation raid

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:May 18 2017 07:11PM PDT

Updated:May 18 2017 07:11PM PDT

PHELAN, Calif. (FOX 11) - Nearly two dozen dogs and four cats are confiscated after a SWAT raid in the San Bernardino County community of Phelan.

Police during the investigation found a large marijuana grow operation and two stolen cars.

All the confiscated animals were taken to the local animal shelter for medical checks.

No word on how many - if any arrests.

Portions of this video are for restricted use in the Los Angeles area.

