SWAT rescues two dozen dogs, four cats in Marijuana grow operation raid Local News SWAT rescues two dozen dogs, four cats in Marijuana grow operation raid Nearly two dozen dogs and four cats are confiscated after a SWAT raid in the San Bernardino County community of Phelan.

Police during the investigation found a large marijuana grow operation and two stolen cars.

All the confiscated animals were taken to the local animal shelter for medical checks.

No word on how many - if any arrests.

