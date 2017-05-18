Report: United Airlines to buy naming rights to LA Memorial Coliseum

- Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, home of the USC Trojans football team and temporary home of the Los Angeles Rams, could be getting a new name.

According to a report today by Sports Business Daily, United Airlines has tentatively reached a 15-year, $70 million naming rights deal for the nearly century-old stadium, which has played host to two Olympic Games.

USC and United Airlines officials could not be reached for immediate comment on the report.

USC partnered with Fox Sports in 2015 to pursue the possibility of selling naming rights for the venerable stadium. Revenue from such a deal would go toward the $270 million renovation of the Coliseum.

The renovation was announced in 2015 and includes reduction of the Coliseum's capacity from 93,607 to 77,500 due to such improvements as added aisles, widened seats and increased leg room in many sections and the

construction of a new Scholarship Club Tower on the stadium's south side that will include suites, loge boxes, club seats, a new concourse and a new press box. It is expected to be completed before the 2019 season.

According to Sports Business Daily, the Coliseum deal would be the richest naming-rights agreement for a college football stadium, surpassing the $41 million deal between Alaska Airlines and the University of Washington. UW's football stadium is officially known as Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

There was no immediate indication of what the Coliseum would be named under the deal, although USC is expected to have veto authority over any change. University and Fox officials have previously said ``Memorial Coliseum'' would remain part of the name, Sports Business Daily reported.

The pact between USC and United has not been finalized, according to SBD, which noted that United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz earned his business degree from USC.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.