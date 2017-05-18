Playboy model Dani Mathers faces trial over body-shaming SnapChat

It appears former Playboy model Dani Mathers is headed to trial over the infamous photo she shared on social media that mocked a nude 70-year-old woman in a gym locker room.

On Monday, a judge denied Mathers’ legal team’s motions to dismiss the charge against her and the motion to continue to trial, The Wrap reports.

Mathers pleaded not guilty in November 2016 to a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy. If convicted, Mathers could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The 29-year-old Mathers faced widespread criticism after she shared the photo on Snapchat in July 2016 with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either." She later apologized and deleted her social media accounts.

Read the full story at FOXNEWS.COM.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.