Watch the sweet reunion after missing hiker is found safe in Altadena

A missing hiker in Altadena was found safe Thursday morning, and our cameras caught the sweet reunion between him and his girlfriend.

Astin Hermann spent the morning waiting to hear if Los Angeles County Sheriff's search and rescue crews had found her boyfriend, 28-year-old Kyle Shelley.

The story began at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Hermann first got lost in the Gabrielino trail off of West Altadena Drive.

Hermann called Shelley with only 12 percent battery on her phone before it died, and showed up shortly after he went looking for her.

During the search to find his lost girlfriend, Shelley said he accidentally broke his light and was waiting for the sun to come up.

Search and rescue crews spent the night searching the Idlehour Campground and Ken Burton and Brown mountain trails.

FOX 11 was speaking with Hermann when rescue crews pulled up with her boyfriend in the back seat.

Watch their sweet reunion in the video above.

