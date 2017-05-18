Public's help sought to locate missing 83-year-old woman from Rancho Cucamonga [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Mary Curwick, 83-year-old woman missing from Rancho Cucamonga (provided photo). Local News Public's help sought to locate missing 83-year-old woman from Rancho Cucamonga Authorities are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 83-year-old woman from Rancho Cucamonga.

Mary S. Curwick was last seen May 12, according to family. Curwick was spotted on traffic cameras at about 9:20 p.m. May 12 in the area of West 9th Street in San Pedro driving a black, 4-door Ford Fiesta. It is unknown why she was in the San Pedro area.

The right side of the vehicle has damage with California license plate number 7DHH239.

According to family members, Curwick has some cognitive impairment and a Silver Alert has been issued by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

