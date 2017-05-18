Daddy Daughter Tea For A Cause

- Seen in the news, stories of school-age girls being victimized onlne and through their mobile devices. Sexting, sextortion, bullying and domestic abuse are a part of their online world for far too many tweens and teens, so digital literacy non-profit, Digital Shepherds started the Daddy Daughter Tea Day events all over the U.S. in 2010. The event began as a means to encourage dads to put down their digital devices and spend time communicating value and being present with their daughters which many studies show have beneficial effects on self-esteem and self-image, according to Co-Founder Tshaka Armstrong.

The event takes place Saturday, May 20th from 10:30AM to 3:30PM at The Original Farmer's Market in the heart of Los Angeles at The Grove 6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036. The Los Angeles location of the Daddy Daughter Tea features tea and finger foods, as well as a "guided tea tasting" from tea afficionados at Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf who is one of the event partners. Dads and daughters will be able to sample tasty treats from the delightful Russian bakery T&Y Bakery and get their pictures taken at the Daddy Daughter photo booth with some fun dress up accessories and props.

For more information, head on over to http://bit.ly/ddtea2017 where you can also register for this free event.