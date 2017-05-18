Police returning to South Pasadena park in search for missing 5-year-old boy Local News Police returning to South Pasadena park in search for missing 5-year-old boy FOX 11's Gigi Graciette has learned exclusively that police on Thursday will be returning to a South Pasadena park in the search for a missing 5-year-old boy.

- FOX 11's Gigi Graciette has learned exclusively that police on Thursday will be returning to a South Pasadena park in the search for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Five-year-old Ara Andressian Junior has been missing for almost a month now. Police plan to return to Arroyo Seco Park.

The last confirmed sighting of the child was on April 20 at Disneyland where he went with his father and grandmother. According to police, they all left the park together but they don't know what happened to the child after.

Two days later, his father, Ara Andressian Sr., who was in the middle of a divorce and custody battle with Ara's mother, was found reportedly unconscious at Arroyo Seco Park.

In a written statement, he would later say he had gone to the park with his son that morning where he believes he was attacked.

On Wednesday, the child's mother made a plea to the public for the return of her son. A reward for information leading police to find the child was also doubled to $20,000.

The child is white, 4-feet-1 and 55-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and plaid shorts and has a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder.

South Pasadena police asked anyone with information about the boy to call them at (626) 403-7297. Sheriff's detectives can be reached at (323) 890-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.