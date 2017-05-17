Alhambra Catholic School teacher arrested for sexual relations with former student Local News Alhambra Catholic School teacher arrested for sexual relations with former student An Alhambra teacher was arrested today for allegedly having sexual relations with a former student at an all-girls Catholic school.

Alhambra Police arrested 42 year old Diana Yniguez also known as Diana Wendel. They say she had unlawful sexual relations with her former 17 year old student



Police say the high school teacher met the girl in her class two years ago at Ramona Convent Secondary School.



On Tuesday, investigators say one of the girl's family member saw sexual text messages the teacher had sent, and told the girl's father, who showed police the phone.



Detectives say the relationship started in March of this year...and the interactions took place at school and in the teacher's car.



Investigators say they haven't seen any signs that the teacher used threats or violence against the girl.



Police say Wendel has been a teacher at numerous schools within the LA Archdiocese for 18 years.



Wendel has been placed on leave by the school



Detectives have only found one victim but are urging anyone who knows of others to come forward.

