Peacocks crash pops concert in Arcadia

Several peacocks tried to crash the 58th annual Arcadia High School Pops Concert Wednesday night at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Arcadia.

VIDEO COURTESY: Arcadia Unified School District





The peacocks may have been a little off key and unpredictable during this Eagles collection, but the student musicians were not fazed one bit, and the audience definitely got a little more beauty than it bargained for and the crowd didn’t mind one bit.

