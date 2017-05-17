Peacocks crash pops concert in Arcadia

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:May 17 2017 08:58PM PDT

Updated:May 17 2017 09:00PM PDT

(FOX 11) -

Several peacocks tried to crash the 58th annual Arcadia High School Pops Concert Wednesday night at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Arcadia.

VIDEO COURTESY:  Arcadia Unified School District


The peacocks may have been a little off key and unpredictable during this Eagles collection, but the student musicians were not fazed one bit, and the audience definitely got a little more beauty than it bargained for and the crowd didn’t mind one bit.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories