Police searching for woman who reportedly stole checks from Orange County Marine

- Anaheim police need the public's help identifying a woman suspected of stealing checks from an Orange County Marine and cashing them at a Walmart in February.

Security video from both stores shows the same female tendering the money orders for cash. The video shown above is of the suspect as she entered the Walmart in Highland, CA.

An envelope containing three MoneyGram orders, totaling over $2,000, was stolen from an apartment management drop box near Orangewood Ave & Lewis St in Anaheim.

They were subsequently cashed on the same day, at two separate Walmart stores, both located in San Bernardino County – the Walmart Highland and the Walmart San Bernardino on Hallmark Pkwy.

The victim of this theft is an active duty US Marine and his wife and the envelope contained their rent money.

The suspect is a female Hispanic approximately 30 years of age, 5’5 – 135lbs

Anyone with information is urged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS

You may remain anonymous.

