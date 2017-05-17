Suspect in custody after police chase in Santa Clarita

- Police were in pursuit of a reckless driver Wednesday afternoon in the Santa Clarita area.

The suspect, driving a red Honda, was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m. near Oakridge and Harbor Hill drives after pulling into a covered garage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.