Councilman proposes 'rumble strips' to combat street racing

The cost of the pilot program would be $14,000.

"Rumble strips" are similar to speed bumps, but are much more abrasive to vehicles engaged in street racing, according to Englander's motion.

The strips would be installed on Plummer Avenue between Canoga Avenue and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, which is often referred to as the "Canoga Speedway'' due to its popularity with street racers.

The area was the scene of a street racing crash which killed two spectators in February 2015. The driver, Karen Gary Balyn, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

"Families in Los Angeles neighborhoods deserve peace of mind in their own homes," Englander said.

"While the roar of car engines might be exciting in the 'Fast & Furious' movies, it can be a serious disturbance and downright dangerous when illegal racing occurs in neighborhoods and on streets not designed for such

activity,'' he said. "This pilot will explore the efficacy of 'rumble strips' which have the potential to be a cost-effective tool to stop illegal street racing in its tracks."

