Thieves steal truck full of mail in Panorama City Local News Thieves steal truck full of mail in Panorama City A Panorama City neighbor said thieves are getting bolder, and someone stole all the mail from her mailman's truck on Tuesday.

- A Panorama City neighbor said thieves are getting bolder, and someone stole all the mail from her mailman's truck on Tuesday.

Becky Rotramel said when she came outside her home around 2 p.m., her mailman's truck was empty with the exception of advertisements left behind. She had been eagerly waiting for her Mother's Day present, a rare plant from Hawaii her husband bought.

The postal inspection service told FOX 11, “Inspectors are well aware of the issue and are investigating."

It was unclear if the theft happened when the mail carrier was on his route. They would not comment since it's an open investigation.

However, a postal inspector on the scene said he saw dents and marks on the truck and believed it was broken into.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.