Porn displayed on video screen at Union Station Local News Porn displayed on video screen at Union Station A video screen that is supposed to help commuters get around Union Station showed something quite different than helpful information. Pornography was seen displayed during Monday evening’s rush hour commute and a Union Station official said it was hacked.

- A video screen that is supposed to help commuters get around Union Station showed something quite different than helpful information. Pornography was seen displayed during Monday evening’s rush hour commute and a Union Station official said it was hacked.

There are new video screens installed all over Union Station and officials believe someone who is tech-savvy was able to break into the screen electronically and play the pornographic footage.

The digital screen that showed the pornography is located in the area where people enter the food court on the west side of Union Station. A worker at a fast food restaurant told FOX 5 that it has happened twice recently.

The most recent incident happened after 5 p.m. Monday. A person ran over and unplugged the screen just a few minutes after the pornography began to play. The video screen remained shut off on Tuesday.

It remains unknown who caused this and officials are trying to determine how someone was able to get access to the video screen.