Reward increased to $20K for information leading to missing Santa Clarita man

- A reward has been doubled to $20,000 for information that helps solve the disappearance of a Santa Clarita man, it was announced Tuesday.

William Cierzan, who worked at Six Flags Magic Mountain, went missing Jan. 26. He told his wife, Linda, over the phone that afternoon that he was making dinner. But when she came home around 7 p.m., there was no sign of her 58-year-old husband, whose car, wallet and cellphone were all left behind, said sheriff's Deputy Don Walker.

Related: Candlelight vigil held for missing Santa Clarita man on his 59th birthday

A $10,000 reward offered in February by the city of Santa Clarita was upped by $10,000 by an anonymous donor, the sheriff's department announced.

Cierzan is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. A Facebook page was also created in the search for Cierzan.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's department at (323) 980-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.