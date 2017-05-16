It's Election Day in LA! City Council, LAUSD seats up for grabs Local News It's Election Day in LA! City Council, LAUSD seats up for grabs Its Election Day in Los Angeles. Capturing much of the attention is the Los Angeles Unified School District board race pitting board President Steve Zimmer against challenger Nick Melvoin. The ballot also includes two LA City Council races and a ballot measure that would create an all-civilian review board for police disciplinary hearings instead of two sworn officers and a civilian as is now the case.

- Its Election Day in Los Angeles. Capturing much of the attention is the Los Angeles Unified School District board race pitting board President Steve Zimmer against challenger Nick Melvoin. The ballot also includes two LA City Council races and a ballot measure that would create an all-civilian review board for police disciplinary hearings instead of two sworn officers and a civilian as is now the case.

Los Angeles voters today will decide a pair of City Council races, including one that grabbed headlines thanks to a candidate's series of derogatory internet posts.

Both of the races are runoff elections since no candidate in either contest received at least 50 percent of the vote in the March 7 primary.

In the 1st Council District, which includes Chinatown, Highland Park, Westlake and other northeast L.A. neighborhoods, challenger Joe Bray-Ali turned heads after forcing incumbent Gil Cedillo into the runoff because he has never held elective office, and no incumbent has been beaten in a City Council election since 2003.

Bray-Ali pulled in 37.97 percent of the vote, while Cedillo finished with 49.34 percent. The challenger then got a boost when he received the endorsements of the Los Angeles Times and City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.

But Bray-Ali lost both endorsements in late April when a series of racist and derogatory statements he had made online came to light. Following the revelations, Bray-Ali was denounced by numerous civil rights and LBGT

leaders in Los Angeles, and seven City Council members also called for him to drop out of the race.

Bray-Ali at first apologized for remarks, then contended some of the remarks were being taken out of context. He declined to pull out. Cedillo has a long list of endorsements, including Mayor Eric Garcetti, eight City Council members, Gov. Jerry Brown and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

In the 7th Council District, which includes includes Sunland-Tujunga, Mission Hills, Pacoima and other neighborhoods in the northeast San Fernando Valley, Monica Rodriguez and Karo Torossian are facing off for an open seat, which was vacated by Felipe Fuentes last year when he stepped down to take a job as a lobbyist.

Rodriguez and Torossian emerged from a packed primary race that had 20 candidates. Rodriguez is a former Public Works commissioner who has also worked as an aide for some past council members, while Torossian works for City Councilman Paul Krekorian as his director of planning and the environment.

The race has become a showdown between two City Hall insiders, with Torossian receiving the endorsement of his boss, Krekorian, while Rodriguez has been endorsed by Mayor Eric Garcetti, who appointed her to her former seat on the Board of Public Works.

Targeted by a well-funded opponent, Los Angeles Unified School District Board President Steve Zimmer will fight for his political life today in a re-election battle that could have a major impact on the future direction of the nation's second-largest district.

Zimmer is being challenged in the District 4 runoff by teacher/attorney Nick Melvoin. Zimmer topped the four-candidate field in March with 46.7 percent of the vote, short of the 50 percent he needed to win re-election outright.

Melvoin earned his way into the runoff by collecting 32.9 percent of the vote.

The Zimmer-Melvoin battle and the fight for the vacant District 6 seat are seen as potential turning points for the LAUSD, with supporters of charter school expansion weighing heavily in the race. Melvoin is being backed heavily by charter school supporters hoping to unseat union-backed Zimmer, who has opposed the rapid expansion of charters.

In District 6, charter backers are supporting Kelly Fitzpatrick-Gonez against teachers-union-backed Imelda Padilla. Gonez led the field in the March primary election with 37.2 percent, with Padilla close behind at 31.1 percent.

If Melvoin and Gonez both prevail, they will join newly re-elected Monica Garcia and incumbent Ref Rodriguez to create a majority of charter-school supporters on the seven-member board.

Charter supporters -- including former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan and billionaire philanthropist Eli Broad -- contend that charters tend to have better results for students and provide more choices for parents, but opponents point to sometimes-questionable management practices, alleging that some of the schools hand-pick higher-performing students to the detriment of others.

Critics also contend that a proliferation of charters -- which are publicly funded but often operate free of unions and some regulations that govern traditional public schools -- would be a financial hit to the LAUSD, which receives state funding based on enrollment.

Zimmer points to a record of rising test scores, decreasing drop-out rates and improving student performance during his tenure. The former teacher and school counselor also says his efforts have led to the development of

student health clinics, supported arts education while increasing parent involvement and helping students "graduate and move onto college and meaningful careers."

Melvoin counters that the district is failing to meeting the needs of students, with only 27 percent "performing at grade level in math."

"Too many of our families are left without options," he told City News Service. "Instead of partnering with parents to ensure children get the best education they can, the district bureaucracy stands in the way of parents and

impedes the progress individual schools are making."

In District 6, Gonez -- a former teacher and education adviser in President Barack Obama's administration -- said she is in the race to fight for educational opportunities for all students, regardless of family income. "I will explore and invest in new, better ways to engage parents and families not just in their schools, but also in the decisions that the school board makes," Gonez told CNS. "We can do that by modernizing our technology and by making school sites a place for community input."

In her campaign message, Padilla said she wants to advocate for the district's most vulnerable students and bring the district to a 100 percent graduation rate. "Today, too many outside interests burden our neighborhood schools with bureaucratic red tape, making it challenging for quality teaching to reach the desks of students," she said. "Rather than encouraging kids to pursue post-secondary opportunities, the (LAUSD) has put forward an adult agenda disconnected from classrooms."

Los Angeles voters will also decide today if they want to create an all-civilian review board for police disciplinary hearings as an alternative to the traditional panel, which consists of two command-level officers and one civilian.

Measure C was placed on the ballot by the Los Angeles City Council and received support from Council President Herb Wesson, Mayor Eric Garcetti and the police union, the Los Angeles Police Protective League. The LAPPL has argued the current system is unfair because of the belief that the police chief has undue influence on sworn members of the board of rights panels.

If the measure passes, an officer facing disciplinary action would be able to choose whether the case would be reviewed by an all-civilian panel or a traditional board with two sworn officers.

The council placed the measure on the ballot in the face of a staff report that found civilians serving on board of rights panels have consistently voted for lighter penalties compared to officers on the panels.

With an increased focus nationwide on police shootings, civil rights leaders have been calling for tougher discipline of officers accused of wrongdoing, and with civilians shown to be more lenient on officers, some civil

rights leaders in Los Angeles have come out against the measure.

Despite the report, Wesson expressed faith in civilian panels and said he wanted to see the makeup of the panels change. Many civilian examiners have a legal background, but Wesson expressed a desire for the panels to be made up of regular citizens.

"If statistics and numbers would indicate that there is a certain degree of leniency when people, civilians, citizens are involved, then we need to change the way that we select the citizens," Wesson said in January.

The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board opposed the measure, writing that "there is precious little evidence that there is anything wrong with the current discipline process, other than that officers and their union don't like

it."

Polls will be open from 7:00am this morning until 8:00am Tuesday night.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.