Candlelight vigil held for missing Santa Clarita man on his 59th birthday Local News Candlelight vigil held for missing Santa Clarita man on his 59th birthday Instead of lighting candles on a cake for Will Cierzan’s 59th birthday, his wife and family were lighting candles at a vigil Monday and praying for his safe return home.

“He likes his birthday. He would have probably gone out and played golf,” Cierzan’s wife, Linda Cierzan, told FOX 11. “We would have gone out to lunch and I’d make him a birthday cake and give him his presents.”

Cierzan was last heard from at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 26, and even after all this time, she said she still holds out hope he’s alive.

“I believe in God and that’s enough,” his wife said.

Police have since named Cierzen's nephew, Daniel Cierzan, as a person of interest in the case. Detectives said security video captured Daniel's truck leaving the home on the day of his disappearance.

On Monday, the group met outside Six Flags Magic Mountain where Cierzan worked for many years -- alongside his colleagues like Kelsey Griffin.

“It was fun working with him,” Griffin said.

Search teams continue to look for any signs of him.

“I really believe my nephew knows what happened. He was the last person that saw Will alive,” Andrea Peck, Cierzan’s sister, said.

“We’re looking at homeless encampments. We’re looking in canyons, creek beds and anywhere that somebody could be concealed,” Kari Hewitt, who is leading the search party, said.

He's described as a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department or CRIME STOPPERS at (800) 222-TIPS.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information that would help sheriff’s deputies pinpoint Cierzan’s location.

