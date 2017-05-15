Preschool teacher reveals she moonlights as adult film actress Local News Preschool teacher reveals she moonlights as adult film actress Nina Skye has a promising career as a preschool teacher at a local religious school, but is coming clean for the first time about a secret she’s been keeping.

“I love teaching. I love sex. If I can get away with doing both, then I will.”

When she isn't in the classroom, Skye moonlights in the adult film industry. Her secret she's chosen to reveal will likely put her teaching career in jeopardy.

“I know what I’m doing when it comes to teaching," she told FOX 11. "I’m a really good teacher.”

So why risk it all?

“I guess some people are really tied by that moral code. There’s a really big stigma associated with it, and how our society views it, but that’s not how I am... I’m really open-minded. Super open-minded and not judgemental.”

