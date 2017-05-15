50 Cent, YG and Wu-Tang Clan to headline 'Summertime in the LBC' at The Queen Mary

- 50 Cent & G-Unit, YG, Wu-Tang Clan and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are among several hip-hop acts set to take the stage this summer at a one-day concert at the Queen Mary in Long Beach.

The Observatory OC announced Monday "Summertime in the LBC" on August 5, which will also include performances by George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, Warren G, Slick Rick, Tha Dogg Pound and more.

Tickets, ranging from the early bird price of $75 to $95 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. May 19 and can be purchased here.

