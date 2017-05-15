Suspects in custody after pursuit, standoff at Van Nuys bank

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 15 2017 06:10PM PDT

Updated:May 15 2017 07:08PM PDT

VAN NUYS, Calif. (FOX 11) - A police pursuit ended Monday evening with two stolen vehicle suspects barricading themselves in a Van Nuys bank before being taken into custody, police said.

The suspects ran into Chase Bank and were barricaded inside, briefly holding customers and employees hostage before being safely released, authorities said.

Traffic was shut down in the area of Sepulveda and Victory boulevards during the standoff.

Both suspects were eventually taken into custody.

