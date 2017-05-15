Couple helps rescue fellow hiker, records it on smartphone Local News Couple helps rescue fellow hiker, records it on smartphone A hike on Sunday above the Pacific Palisades turned into a rescue operation for a Los Angeles couple.

at about 11:30 a.m., they stumbled upon another 42-year-old woman in distress about one half of a mile north of the Paseo Miramar trail, above Sunset Boulevard and the Pacific Coast Highway.

She was unable to come down from the trail because of a knee injury.

The couple quickly jumped into action -- and as the situation unfolded, thy recorded what turned out to be a harrowing rescue on their phone.

Watch the full report above.

