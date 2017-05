A small earthquake has rattled parts of Big Bear City on Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-3.6 quake hit at 11:43 a.m. about 6 miles east/southeast of Big Bear City.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

