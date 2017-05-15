Missing desert couple's car found abandoned, search continues Local News Missing desert couple's car found abandoned, search continues On Monday morning, police in Indio are hoping someone can help them find out what happened to a couple missing since last Wednesday.

26-year old Audrey Moran and her boyfriend, 28-year old Jonathan Reynoso were last heard from last Wednesday when Moran sent this picture of the two from Reynoso's Palm Desert home.

Moran drove from her home in Coachella to meet with Reynoso and drive him to the home in Palm Desert.

On Friday, local police managed to locate their car abandoned on the side of Interstate 10 Freeway in Beaumont, but report no signs of forced entry or foul play were found.

Police detectives and family members are now turning to the public for help.

The family said that bloodhounds apparently tracked Reynoso’s scent 50-feet into a nearby field before losing it.

Both families say it isn't like either of them...to not communicate with loved ones.

