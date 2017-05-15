Police search for suspects in large Hollywood scuffle, stabbing Local News Police search for suspects in large Hollywood scuffle, stabbing Police are looking for suspects in the stabbing of a man outside a Hollywood nightclub around 2:00am Monday morning...and in the aftermath, several people scuffled with police.

- Police are looking for suspects in the stabbing of a man outside a Hollywood nightclub around 2:00am Monday morning...and in the aftermath, several people scuffled with police.

Several were detained.

The man who was stabbed is in stable condition at a local hospital.

