2 killed in fiery crash after police pursuit in Hollywood Local News 2 killed in fiery crash after police pursuit in Hollywood Two people died in a fiery car crash while fleeing police early Sunday morning after the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, police said.

- Two people died in a fiery car crash while fleeing police early Sunday morning after the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, police said.

It happened about 2 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard, between Gower Street and Bronson Avenue.

Authorities said the driver crashed into a tree while in pursuit and the car immediately engulfed in flames, killing both suspects in the car.

Some witnesses said the vehicle was going about 70 mph before hitting the tree, according to media reports. The block of Hollywood Boulevard where the crash occurred features heavy foot traffic from nearby bars and

restaurants.

Police covered the charred vehicle with a white sheet while they investigated the fatal crash.

Hollywood Boulevard between Gower Street and Bronson Avenue was temporarily closed for the death investigation. It was reopened in both directions about 2:30 p.m., police said.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.