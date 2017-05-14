2 killed in fiery crash after police pursuit in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (FOX 11 / CNS) - Two people died in a fiery car crash while fleeing police early Sunday morning after the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, police said.

It happened about 2 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard, between Gower Street and Bronson Avenue.

Authorities said the driver crashed into a tree while in pursuit and the car immediately engulfed in flames, killing both suspects in the car.

Some witnesses said the vehicle was going about 70 mph before hitting the tree, according to media reports. The block of Hollywood Boulevard where the crash occurred features  heavy foot traffic from nearby bars and
restaurants.

Police covered the charred vehicle with a white sheet while they investigated the fatal crash.

Hollywood Boulevard between Gower Street and Bronson Avenue was temporarily closed for the death investigation. It was reopened in both directions about 2:30 p.m., police said.

