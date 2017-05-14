Woman stabbed to death at group home in Granada Hills

Posted:May 14 2017 01:45PM PDT

Updated:May 14 2017 01:45PM PDT

GRANADA HILLS (FOX 11 / CNS) - A 55-year-old woman was stabbed to death Sunday at a group home for the mentally ill in Granada Hills, police said.

The stabbing was at a group home facility for the mentally ill in the 16500 block of Bircher Street in Granada Hills at 4:20 a.m. today.

The suspect is an 18-year-old woman, whose name was not released. She was also a resident in the facility, and was expected to be booked for suspicion of homicide, Los Angeles police said.

