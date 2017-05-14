Mustang split in half after crash in Palmdale

- The driver of a gray Mustang suffered moderate injuries and the passenger was in critical condition Sunday after it barreled through a Palmdale intersection and was T-boned by a Mercedes, authorities said.

It happened about 1:15 p.m. at Barrel Springs Road and Pearblossom Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The force of the collision resulted in the Mustang splitting in half, the CHP said.

Two patients were taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A news videographer at the scene said the gray Mustang and a white Mustang were racing when the light turned red at the intersection and they could not stop. He said the gray Mustang split in half after it struck a traffic signal.

The CHP shut down Pearblossom Highway from the Sierra Highway to 25th Street East and southbound 25th Street East was shut down to Barrel Springs Road.

Portions of this video are for restricted use in the Los Angeles area.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.