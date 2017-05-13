Possible downed aircraft north of Redondo Beach Local News Possible downed aircraft north of Redondo Beach The Coast Guard is investigating reports of a possible downed aircraft approximately two miles north of the Redondo Beach Harbor.

At 11:45 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received an emergency notification for assistance coming from an emergency location transmitter beacon, the Coast Guard reported.



Shortly after that, several witnesses reported seeing an oil sheen on the surface of the water, near the Redondo Beach Harbor entrance.



A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from the agency's Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew were dispatched to the scene.



Baywatch Redondo and the Los Angeles County Fire Department are also assisting in the effort.



"We have no reports of missing aircraft or witness reports of an aircraft crash," Ian Gregor, the Federal Aviation Administration's Pacific Region Public Affairs Manager, told City News Service. "Boats also have ELTs, so I don't know if the signal is from a boat or an aircraft."



