One person hospitalized with serious burns from house fire in Claremont Local News One person hospitalized with serious burns from house fire in Claremont One person suffered burn injuries today when a fire broke out in a Claremont home's attached garage spread into the residence.

- One person suffered burn injuries today when a fire broke out in a Claremont home's attached garage spread into the residence.



The fire was reported at 1:18 p.m. in the 3000 block of Montana Lane, between Idaho Court and Padua Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.



A victim with burns to 30- to 40 percent of their body was taken to a hospital, the dispatcher said, but that person's condition was not immediately available.



The fire was knocked down at 1:51 p.m., according to the dispatcher, who said the garage's roof collapsed.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.