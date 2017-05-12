One person hospitalized with serious burns from house fire in Claremont

(FOX 11/CNS) - One person suffered burn injuries today when a fire broke out in a Claremont home's attached garage spread into the residence.
The fire was reported at 1:18 p.m. in the 3000 block of Montana Lane, between Idaho Court and Padua Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.
A victim with burns to 30- to 40 percent of their body was taken to a hospital, the dispatcher said, but that person's condition was not immediately available.
The fire was knocked down at 1:51 p.m., according to the dispatcher, who said the garage's roof collapsed.
