One person hospitalized with serious burns from house fire in Claremont

By: Shelly Insheiwat, Stephanie Stanton

Posted:May 12 2017 09:14PM PDT

Updated:May 12 2017 10:13PM PDT

(FOX 11/CNS) - One person suffered burn injuries today when a fire broke out in a Claremont home's attached garage spread into the residence.
  
The fire was reported at 1:18 p.m. in the 3000 block of Montana Lane, between Idaho Court and Padua Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.
  
A victim with burns to 30- to 40 percent of their body was taken to a hospital, the dispatcher said, but that person's condition was not immediately available.
  
The fire was knocked down at 1:51 p.m., according to the dispatcher, who said the garage's roof collapsed.

