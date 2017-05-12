Deputies say nephew is 'person of interest' in missing Santa Clarita man case Local News Deputies say nephew is person of interest in missing man case The wife of 58-year-old missing man William Cierzan says she knew all along what sheriff deputies now are making public.

Sheriff Deputies now say William's nephew, Daniel Cierzan, is their prime person of interest.



Detectives confirm surveillance video - which they didn't want released - shows Daniel leaving their home in a truck on January 26th when William disappeared.



They say blood samples they recently got back from inside and outside their Santa Clarita home belong to the Magic Mountain employee.



That information coupled with a now $20 thousand dollar reward gives deputies hope anyone who knows anyone about the nephew will come forward.



Four months later, his wife still maintains hope he is alive.



"He's alive. I feel it. I feel it in my heart. I just know he's alive," says Linda.



The family is having a vigil for William at Magic Mountain on Monday at 7 p.m. they want to remind people they are still searching for him.



That day is also William's birthday.

