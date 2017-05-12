California rescue trying to save brutalized horses

-

They are thoroughbreds, 20 of them! Once they raced at tracks across the country. Now, they stand, emaciated, in a Louisiana feed lot. Their lips literally burned off with acid, so that their lip brands cannot be traced back to the original owners or breeders.

They have 24 hours before being shipped off for slaughter, but Hicaliber Horse Rescue, in the Riverside area, is trying to help. They have already raised $10,000 of the $40,000 they need to buy the animals, and plan to bring the horses here to Southern California.

They are running out of time. The images say it all.

You can find out more by going to Hicaliber Horse Rescue.

We will follow their story, hoping for a happy ending!

