VIDEO: Two men stage accident to rob elderly Seal Beach woman Local News VIDEO: Two men stage accident to rob elderly Seal Beach woman This morning police in Orange County are searching for the men who staged an accident and robbed a senior citizen.

- This morning police in Orange County are searching for the men who staged an accident and robbed a senior citizen.

A 69-year old woman was rear-ended by a Jaguar Tuesday night, in this Garden Grove parking lot.

The woman didn't have her car insurance on her.

She agreed to let the two men who hit her, follow her to her Seal Beach home to get her paperwork.

But, she changed her mind, and stopped outside a Seal Beach hotel. That's where the men grabbed her and stole her purse.

The woman ran into the hotel's lobby.

The suspects...drove away.

The suspects are described as African-American - both in their mid-20's...and about six-feet tall.

Their car has a broken right brake light.

Police are worried the men could strike again, and are asking people to be on the lookout.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.