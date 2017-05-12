'Honey Oil' home lab destroyed in fire, owner suffers burns Local News 'Honey Oil' home lab destroyed in fire, owner suffers burns A man suspected of running an illegal butane honey oil extraction lab suffered moderate burns Thursday night when the operation caught fire, authorities said.

The fire began after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Avalon Street and was put out in 20 minutes and contained to a backyard, The Orange County Register reported.

The man also is suspected of having an extensive marijuana growing operation at the home, Costa Mesa Fire Department Capt. Chris Coates told The Register.

The man was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, The Register reported.

