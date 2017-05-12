'Terminalgeddon!' Massive LAX terminal shuffle and relocation gets underway Local News 'Terminalgeddon!' Massive LAX terminal shuffle and relocation gets underway Los Angeles International Airport will undertake the largest airline terminal relocation in its history beginning Friday, with 15 airlines moving their operations over the next week.

The moves are a precursor to the Delta Sky Way at LAX -- Delta's $1.9 billion plan to renovate Terminals 2, 3 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal over the next seven years.

Most of the moving will happen overnight between Friday night and Wednesday, but officials warned passengers to check their tickets carefully because many airlines will soon be located at different terminals.

"It all comes down to our guests being informed and taking the necessary actions to make sure they are in the right place at the right time to catch their flights,'' Los Angeles World Airports CEO Deborah Flint said.

"During the relocation and in the weeks following, passengers are advised to check in online, print or download boarding passes, and check terminal and gate information before coming to LAX,'' Flint said. "They should

also arrive to the airport earlier than normal. Once at LAX, passengers should check flight and gate status on flight information display boards in each terminal to ensure they are in the correct location.''

Delta is moving operations from Terminal 5 and 6, and between Saturday at Tuesday will operate from as many as four terminals -- 2, 3, 5 and 6.

"Our future in Los Angeles is bright with our $1.9 billion plan for the Delta Sky Way at LAX, an unprecedented public-private partnership through which Delta will undertake the second largest private infrastructure project in

the LA basin and completely redevelop Terminals 2 and 3,'' said Ranjan Goswami, a vice president for Delta. "But first, we have to move into our new home. Delta has planned for this move for nearly a year, and I'm confident that our team will make this as smooth as possible for our customers. But we also need our customers to be prepared if they are traveling during the relocation.''

The changes will affect more than the 15 airlines moving their terminal numbers for check-in counters, gates or both. Another seven airlines are changing ticket booth locations within their existing terminals, and some have

already been relocated.

Here is a schedule of the changes:

Air Canada, T2 to T6, Wednesday;

Allegiant, T3 to T5, Saturday;

American, T4/T6 to T4/T5, took effect Jan. 31;

Avianca, T2 to Tom Bradley International Terminal, with T3 check-in

and passengers walking from T3 to TBIT, Monday;

Boutique Air, T3 to T6, Saturday;

Copa, TBIT (T6 check-in) to TBIT (T3 check-in), with passengers

walking from T3 to TBIT, took effect April 7;

Delta, T5/T6 to T2/T3, Saturday;

Frontier, T3 to T5, Saturday;

Hainan, T2 to TBIT, took effect April 14;

Hawaiian, T2 to T5, Wednesday;

InterJet, T2 to TBIT (T3 check-in), with passengers walking from T3

to TBIT, Monday;

JetBlue, T3 to T5, Wednesday;

Qatar, T2 to TBIT, took effect May 1;

Southwest (International), T2 (T1 check-in) to TBIT (T1 check-in), with passengers bused from T1 to TBIT, Wednesday;

Spirit, T3 to T5, Monday;

Sun Country, T2 to T5, Saturday;

Thomas Cook, T2 to TBIT, took effect May 1;

Virgin America, T3 to T6, Saturday;

Virgin Australia, TBIT (T3 check-in) to TBIT (T2 check-in), with passengers bused from T2 to TBIT, Saturday;

Volaris, T2 to TBIT (T2 check-in), with passengers bused from T2 to TBIT, Saturday; and

XL France, T2 to T6, June 4.

