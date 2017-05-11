Police believe suspects staged car accident to rob senior citizen Local News Police believe suspects stage car accident to rob senior citizen Police believe two men faked a car accident in Garden Grove to steal money from a senior citizen and on Thursday were still searching for the suspects.

The two men hit the woman's car on the 8200 block of Garden Grove, authorities said. When she said she didn't have insurance information, she agreed the men could follow her home to get it.

Police said while she was driving home, the woman's gut told her to stop and pulled into an Ayres Hotel in Seal Beach.

The men pulled their gray Jaguar in front of her car and parked. She walked out of the car, and at that point police said she told one of the men she had changed her mind about the plan.

Both men then approached her car, one of them opened the driver's door while another one held the woman back. They successfully grabbed her purse, ran back to their car and took off, police said.

The men were described to be in their mid 20s, around 6 feet tall and appoximately 200 pounds. The car has a broken right brake light.

Police want people to look out for them and worried the suspects may strike again.

"It looks to us that it may have been a staged accident for the purpose of robbing someone," said Seal Beach Police public information officer Michael Henderson.



Police said if you're at the scene of an accident and the other person isn't cooperating, you should always call police.

