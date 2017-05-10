Nation's oldest living veteran Richard Overton turns 111

Richard Overton is the nation's oldest living World War II veteran who calls Austin home. He celebrates his 111th birthday on May 11.

Overton served as an Army Sergeant in World War II and he never fails to give credit to God for his longevity.

"Uncle Sam tried to take it, he didn't get it. I gave it to God and God got it," he said.

He was born on May 11, 1906 in Bastrop County. After the war in 1945, Overton bought a house in East Austin for a whopping $4,000 where he's lived ever since.

"I think I'll live in it until I die, I got nowhere else to go," Overton said in a previous interview.

Overton told FOX 7 in 2016 that he's doing just fine. In fact he said he still smokes cigars. "About 12 a day. Maybe more than that, less than that...I ain't got nothing else to do."

But he does now require 24/7 care. A GoFundMe was created to help cover the costs and in four months it's raised about $170,000 and counting.

Over the years Overton has received several accolades. In 2013, then Texas Governor Rick Perry stopped by Overton's front porch with a bottle of bourbon and later in the year then President Obama honored Overton in front of thousands in Washington, D.C.

"His service on the battlefield was not always matched by the respect that he deserved at home. But this veteran held his head high," Obama said.

One year later in 2014, Austin Community College gave Overton an honorary associates.

When Overton turned 109 in 2015 he was honored with a birthday cake and a song at the Governor's Mansion. Governor Abbott and the First Lady sang "Happy Birthday" to him.

FOX 7 has helped Overton celebrate his birthday over the years as well. For his 110th birthday, FOX 7's Casey Claiborne attended the festivities and brought one of what FOX 7 is told is Overton's favorites: Maker's Mark.

When asked at 110 what one of his wishes was, Mr. Overton joked. "Well I wish I have another birthday."

Festivities are planned for Thursday with the City of Austin renaming a street in his honor at around 3 p.m. (CT).