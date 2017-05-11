Authorities search for chase suspect in movie theater near Bell Gardens

- A suspected package thief led police on a high-speed chase tonight before driving into a parking structure and fleeing into a movie theater in South Gate has been taken into custody Thursday night.

The suspect drove the Ford into a parking structure at the El Paseo Shopping Center in South Gate about 7:50 p.m. and ran into the Edwards Cinema at 8630 Garfield Ave., which was quickly surrounded by officers.

The theft took place in Arcadia, where police investigating package thefts had set out a bait package that was taken by the suspect.

