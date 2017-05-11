Shark! Long Beach posts new warnings along beaches Local News Shark! Long Beach posts new warnings along beaches A new shark advisory was in effect today in Long Beach, where a group of sharks was reported to have been spotted in the shallow waters off the coast.

- A new shark advisory was in effect today in Long Beach, where a group of sharks was reported to have been spotted in the shallow waters off the coast.

The Long Beach Fire Department's Marine Safety Unit said lifeguards were working with researchers Wednesday morning and actually tagged one of the sharks, the Los Angeles Times reported. By the afternoon, at least four sharks had been spotted near the Peninsula oceanfront.

The sharks were about 5 to 6 feet long, said Capt. Cameron Abel of the LAFD's Marine Safety Unit. He told The Times that the sharks are believed to be juvenile great whites.

Lifeguards issue an advisory to alert those on the beach when they confirm a reported sighting and usually lift it if they go a day without seeing a shark, Abel said, adding that the sharks have shown no aggressive behavior.

On Saturday, about 10 to 20 juvenile Great White sharks were spotted in the same area, prompting a similar advisory.

Some of the juvenile sharks spotted off the coast occasionally are 6-feet long.

Portions of this video are for restricted use in the Los Angeles area.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.