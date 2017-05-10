International Olympic Committee members evaluate Los Angeles for 2024 bid Local News International Olympic Committee members evaluate Los Angeles for 2024 bid Los Angeles is under the microscope this week as members of the International Olympic Committee consider our city for the 2024 Summer Games, and there's a lot of touring going on.

On this day, members of a committee looking into whether LA or Paris should get the 2024 games were mostly in closed-door meetings talking about transportation and security. On Thursday, they will break up into groups and visit the proposed venues for LA's games.

The Mayor of Long Beach, Robert Garcia, would like nothing more than to see the 2024 Summer Games come to LA and surrounding communities like his.

From the top of the Long Beach Hyatt Regency, where members of the international media were guests of a tour and cocktail party, Garcia gazed out at his city, the ocean and the convention center, and could already imagine the excitement of the sports that would be here.

"Everything from open water swimming, the triathlon, water polo and sailing," according to the mayor.

First, and this is a very big first, LA has to win the bid over Paris which is why the evaluation committee was here listening to what amounts to a big sales pitch.

LA24 Chair Casey Wasserman told them, “LA offers the IOC certain things. 88 percent support. A low risk verified budget and a sustainable games plan that doesn’t require us to build a single permanent venue.”

So, this is the week they look at such things as LA’s sustainability. We have so many new venues like the Stub Hub in Carson, so there’s no need to build new ones.

The talk was about being green. Brence Culp, Executive Director of Sustainability and Legacy for LA24 told reporters, ”We’re not only looking to make LA2024 the greenest games in history, we’re going to inspire future cities by leaving a lasting legacy of positive impacts in every community.”

The committee members will go to Paris for the same sort of drill as they are undergoing here. A meeting to discuss results will be held in July. A decision will be made in September on who gets the 2024 games.

