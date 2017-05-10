Crews battle fire at Pomona apartment building under construction

- A fire broke out Wednesday at a multi-story apartment building under construction in Pomona.

The blaze was reported at 5:48 p.m. in the area of East Holt and North East End avenues, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

A second alarm was called at 6 p.m., the dispatcher said.

About 80 firefighters were at the scene and firefighters on ladders could be seen pouring water on the building from outside the structure, which the dispatcher described as "new construction."

The fire was knocked down at 6:39 p.m., according to the fire department. Investigators were dispatched to determine the cause of the fire.

