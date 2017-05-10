Disturbing new video of North Park Elementary School gunman before deadly shooting rampage Local News Disturbing new video of North Park Elementary School gunman before deadly shooting rampage The security camera video from North Park Elementary was released on Wednesday. Here's what's important to investigators in the video. Take a look at how calmly Anderson walks in and casually signs in. No one in that office had any idea what was about to happen.

The security camera video from North Park Elementary was released on Wednesday.



In it the suspect can be seen walking right up to the front door.



But that door was locked forcing him to go into the office and sign in.



Here's what's important to investigators in the video. Take a look at how calmly Anderson walks in and casually signs in. No one in that office had any idea what was about to happen.



The shooting happened exactly a month ago on April 10th at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino.



Anderson killed his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith and a student eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez.



Another student was also wounded and is recovering.

