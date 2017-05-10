'Time Capsule' found inside LA County building Local News 'Time Capsule' found inside LA County building When was the last time you took a look at what’s in your attic or what’s deep inside your closet? Who knows what vintage treasures you could find?

That’s what happened to workers at the Los Angeles County Assessor’s office.

When they started to clear an almost never-used library, it was like opening an old vault. They found old journals dating back to the turn of the early 20th century, including newspaper clippings, pictures and mementos.

The vintage items reveal what daily life was like for earlier Angelenos and provide a closer look at what was important to them.

The discovery was deemed so important that the items will be donated to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

